Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Next to Son at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son Benjamin, her daughter Riley Keough’s rep said Friday. The late 54-year-old will be laid to rest at Graceland in the Meditation Garden, where Elvis Presley and his parents are also buried. Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide at the age of 27, and Lisa Marie opened up about her devastation over the loss in an August essay for People magazine. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period,” she wrote.