LISTEN: Trump Lawyer John Dowd’s Voicemail to Michael Flynn’s Attorney Released

The audio of former Trump attorney John Dowd’s 2017 voicemail to the lawyer of former national security adviser Michael Flynn was released on Thursday. Last week, the transcript of the voice mail was released to the public. The voicemail raised potential obstruction of justice suspicions, as Dowd can be heard reminding Flynn’s lawyer, Rod Kelner, of the president’s “feelings toward Flynn” while discussing the possibility of him and his client joining the “joint defense.” Dowd also told Kelner he needed a “heads up” on whether Flynn had “information that... implicates the President” because it would maybe be a “national security issue[.]”