Live Pipe Bomb Discovered Outside Iowa Polling Center: Cops
‘FIRE IN THE HOLE!’
Police discovered and detonated a live pipe bomb outside an Iowa polling center on Tuesday after a pair of dog walkers raised alarm about a suspicious package they spotted in the parking lot. According to the Des Moines Register, the bomb was found outside a community center in Ankeny where a special election was being held to decide how the local school district should spend its capital improvement funds. Responders in bomb suits reportedly approached the device and yelled “Fire in the hole!” three times before a small explosion was heard. No one was hurt and police said they have no indication of who left the bomb or for what reason. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) wrote on Twitter: “This threat to our elections in unacceptable, and those responsible should be held accountable for this attempted violence against our democracy and its citizens.” No suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed.