    Lollapalooza 2011 Lineup: Eminem, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Cee Lo and More

    Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the summer’s last major music festival Lollaplooza may also be the season’s biggest— Eminem, Coldplay and Foo Fighters are headlining. The fest will also feature soul crooner Cee Lo Green, Muse, My Morning Jacket, Arctic Monkeys, and dozens more from August 5 to August 7 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Jane’s Addiction front man Perry Farrell conceived Lollapalooza in 1991 and at last year’s installment, pop diva Lady Gaga and The Strokes headlined. No word yet on whether Rahm Emanuel will be attending.

