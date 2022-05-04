Long Island Teenager, 14, Raped Mother in Front of Her 4-Year-Old Child, Cops Allege
BEYOND BELIEF
A 14-year-old has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young mother in front of her 4-year-old daughter in her Long Island home before stabbing her. The teenage suspect was indicted Tuesday on charges including “rape, criminal sexual act, assault, burglary, sexual abuse, strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child,” ABC7 News said. It was alleged in court that the suspect broke into the woman’s home on Mastic Beach with an accomplice intending to burgle it; however after finding the 23-year-old mother and her daughter, the suspect allegedly subjected the mother to a horrific ordeal, sexually assaulting and strangling her in front of her child. The attack then continued in another room, where the woman was stabbed and slashed with a knife. The mother “received multiple stitches and staples to her head, face, and chest area,” ABC7 said.