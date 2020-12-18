Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Says She Was in Fact Told About Cops Handcuffing Innocent Naked Black Woman
‘IT WAS FLAGGED’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has acknowledged that she was in fact informed about a botched Chicago police raid that saw cops burst into the wrong home and handcuff a naked, innocent Black woman. Body-camera footage of the February 2019 incident was released last week after the woman, Anjanette Young, sued the Chicago Police Department. Lightfoot initially claimed she wasn’t aware of the incident until the video was released—but said Thursday that she was in fact informed of it in November 2019. She said: “I don’t have any specific recollection of it. It was in November when I was probably focused on budget issues and getting our budget passed through City Council, but it was flagged for me.” The mayor also acknowledged that her administration fought to keep the video from being released in court, and has now asked for a “top to bottom” explanation as to why that happened.