Los Angeles District Attorney Considering Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
‘WHY WOULD I LIE’
Read it at Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is considering charges of felony assault with a firearm in connection with the alleged shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion last month. Tory Lanez, a recording artist and the center of the investigation, was arrested after gunfire was reported outside a Hollywood Hills mansion on July 12. He was released on $35,000 bond. Megan Thee Stallion called out those suggesting she was not injured in the alleged shooting in a now-deleted Instagram post Wednesday. “Why would I lie about getting shot,” Stallion wrote in the post that featured an image of her foot injuries. Sources say the rapper was likely struck in the foot with shrapnel from a reckless gun discharging.