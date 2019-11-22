CLOSE CALL?
Los Angeles Student Arrested With AR-15 Rifle After Threatening to Shoot Up School: Police
A Los Angeles student was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot classmates and staff at his school, news station KTLA reports. Undersheriff Tim Murakami said deputies began investigating the matter after receiving a report of the threat. A subsequent search led to the seizure of an AR-15 rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a drawing of the school layout, and a list of intended victims in the attack. According to Murakami, the student had purchased weapon parts on the internet, had body armor and a “ghost rifle” that was fully automatic and outfitted with silencers. He said the the student was arrested after being accused of dealing and possessing illegal firearms. The student’s identity, age, and the school that was targeted have not been released.