Louie Gohmert: Clinton Is ‘Mentally Impaired’

Rep. Louie Gohmert asked fellow conservatives to pray for Hillary Clinton because she is “mentally impaired.” Appearing Friday at the Values Voters Summit, the tea party conservative said, “We need to be praying for Hillary Clinton. There’s special needs there. There’s mental impairment.” According to the Dallas Morning News, attendees at the annual event laughed as Gohmert said, “Whether you like her or not, Hillary Clinton has made clear she is mentally impaired. This is not somebody you should be making fun of.” Gohmert also said that he doesn’t believe Donald Trump is a godly man but that he deserves votes anyways. “I’d like to elect a godly man, but we don’t have that choice,” Gohmert lamented.