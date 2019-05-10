Louis Farrakhan Denies Hating Jews, Then Says Some of Them Are ‘Satanic’

A week after Louis Farrakhan was banned from Facebook for promoting hate, he appeared at a church to argue that he wasn’t a hateful man—and it was all going pretty well until he started railing against “Satanic Jews.” The Nation of Islam leader defended himself at the St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side on Thursday night. “I have not said one word of hate,” he said. “I do not hate Jewish people. Not one that is with me has ever committed a crime against the Jewish people, black people, white people. As long as you don’t attack us, we won’t bother you.” Nice words, but during his speech he also said, pointing to his mouth: “It’s this that they fear. I don’t have no army. I just know the truth. And I’m here to separate the good Jews from the Satanic Jews.” The Illinois Holocaust Museum criticized the church for hosting Farrakhan, saying the speech was a “platform for bigotry.” Facebook announced last week that it had banned Farrakhan, as well as conspiracy theorists Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos.