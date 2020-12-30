Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Died of Heart Attack After COVID Procedure
‘DEVASTATING’
A doctor has released new details about the death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who was being treated in the ICU for COVID-19. LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali told the Monroe News Star that the Louisiana Republican underwent a procedure as he battled the virus and then had a fatal heart attack. He also said that the 41-year-old father of two young children had no underlying conditions to explain why he suffered such a severe infection. “It’s devastating to our entire team,” Ghali told the newspaper. Letlow, who was due to be sworn in Sunday, announced Dec. 18 he had tested positive. He went from home quarantine to the local hospital to the ICU in Shreveport in a matter of days, and was being treated with remdesivir and steroids. A special election to fill his seat has been scheduled for March 20.