‘Teen’ High School Student Was Really a 28-Year-Old Woman: Cops
CLASS ACT
A 28-year-old woman successfully enrolled in a Louisiana high school while pretending to be a 17-year-old girl, police say. The suspect student at Hahnville High School in Boutte was arrested Tuesday along with her 46-year-old mother on fraud charges. “School administration received a tip that a female student, who was on record as being 17 years old, was in fact an adult possibly in her mid 20s,” the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “School Administration began an internal investigation and later notified the sheriff’s office of their findings.” Detectives reportedly found that the family used a fake birth certificate and passport to enroll in the school. It’s not clear how long the suspect was enrolled in the school or what her motive may have been for doing so. It comes after a 29-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an allegation that she’d posed as a 16-year-old student at a school in New Jersey earlier this year.