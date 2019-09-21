CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana Man Proposes to Girlfriend Underwater Then Drowns Before Surfacing
A Louisiana man drowned after proposing to his girlfriend through an underwater window at a seaside resort in Tanzania on Friday. Sky News reports that Steven Weber swam to the window to propose to his girlfriend Kenesha Antoine, who videotaped the romantic proposal. “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… Everything I love about you, I love more every day!” he had written on a piece of paper protected by a plastic sleeve. On the other side of the paper, he wrote, “Will you please be my wife? Marry me???” While waiting for her new fiancé to swim back to the cabin, Antoine posted the video on social media, along with the comment: “Yes! Yes! Yes!” A short time later, she was told that Weber had not returned to the surface and had sadly drowned.