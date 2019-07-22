CHEAT SHEET
BYE-BYE
Police Officer Fired After Suggesting AOC Should Be Shot on Facebook
A police officer in Louisiana has been fired after he published a Facebook post insinuating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should be shot. Charles Rispoli, who had been with the Gretna City Police Department since 2005, made a post saying: “This vile idiot needs a round... and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.” Another officer with the department who liked the post was also fired, local station WDSU reports. The department said Rispoli recently finished training dealing with racial bias that was meant to curb officers from making comments like these on social media. Speaking at a press conference Monday, Police Chief Arthur Lawson said the department does not condone this type of behavior. “I’m very surprised particularly all of the effort we put into training our officers not to put themselves or put this department into these types of situations,” Lawson said.
The threat comes amid an ongoing feud between President Trump and members of the so-called “squad,” which includes Ocasio-Cortez and three other congresswomen of color. Trump has made racist attacks against the women, telling them to “go back” to where they came from, and saying as recently as Monday morning that the women are “very bad for our country.”