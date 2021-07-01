Terrified Owners Say Their Home Was Vandalized Days After Critical Race Theory Protest
WRONG HOUSE?
A Louisville couple whose house was doused in blood-red paint believe their attackers may have been targeting its old owner, a school board member at the center of an unhinged debate over critical race theory. “I was so terrified when I saw it,” said the homeowner, Amanda McHale. “Because it’s bright red... I seriously thought someone was going to murder me.” McHale and her husband moved into the home last August with their newborn baby. The previous owner was Chris Kolb, vice chairman of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education. Four days before the attack, enraged protesters interrupted a school board meeting to rally against so-called critical race theory. Kolb said that he believes the vandalism probably wasn’t random. “At that meeting, there were all manner of what I would consider to be radical right-wing folks there.”