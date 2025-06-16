Lucky Break That Helped Cops Capture MAGA Killer Suspect

Police say their prompt response to the shooting of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband forced the gunman to abandon his vehicle and possibly prevented an even greater killing spree.

Suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was taken into custody near his Green Isle farm in Minnesota’s Sibley County on Sunday. Boelter’s best friend described him as a “strong Trump supporter.”

As well as the fatal shooting of Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, 58, on Saturday morning, Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, were also shot and injured in their Champlin residence about five miles away.

A memorial sits outside the Minnesota State Capitol in honor of murdered Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Tim Evans/REUTERS

In a press conference detailing the manhunt and arrest, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Drew Evans, said officers made a “proactive” check on Speaker Hortman’s home which stopped potential carnage.

The Hoffmans’ adult daughter called 911 just after 2 a.m. to say her parents had been shot. Police in nearby Brooklyn Park sent officers to the house. Evans said they arrived to see Boelter—who was dressed like a police officer—shoot Mark Hortman through the open door of the home.

Police exchanged gunfire with Boelter, who ran inside the house, abandoning his car and leaving the scene on foot.

“If that had not happened, I have every confidence that this would have continued throughout the day,” Evans said of the police arriving on the scene as the crime was still going on.

“By officers encountering him... he was forced to abandon the vehicle that he had at that time.”

Evans continued, “So by that incident occurring and the law enforcement communication that was occurring, it allowed the proactive approach that was able to get to the point where they were able to now eventually take him into custody.”

When asked if Boelter had made any other mistakes Evans said there was information police were currently unable to share. “What I will tell you is there’s some incredibly dedicated law enforcement personnel (and) criminal intelligence analysts working (together) day in, day out.”

Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Drew Evans, addresses the media. sup/screenshot

A statement released by Yvette Hoffman following the arrest praised the police.

“John and I are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation.”

The statement also added, “There is never a place for senseless political violence and loss of life.”