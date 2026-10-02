Luigi Mangione’s Arrest Captured on Newly Unsealed Bodycam Video

Singapore’s struggling singles are getting some government help. The city-state rolled out a new dating app, called FirstDate, to match lonely public servants with one potential love interest at a time. After receiving their algorithmically selected match, users can try government-provided “Date Quests” to break the ice and potentially qualify for vouchers. Luckily, the program is HR-approved: officials told Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times that love-seekers will not be matched with colleagues from the same agency. The service, which is open to government employees aged 21 to 35, was developed by the Singaporean government’s technology agency as a “different approach to dating” and an antidote to “swipe fatigue.” The project aims to combat the country’s dwindling birth rates, which dropped to a record low of 0.87 children per woman in 2025—well below the population replacement level of 2.1.
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- 1Country Launches Government-Run Dating AppSTATE-SPONSORED SWIPESA government tech agency wants to combat “swipe fatigue.”
- 2Adopted Man Discovers Dad is Triple Grammy-Winning Rock StarWHAT A FOOL BELIEVESA routine DNA submission led to the surprise of a lifetime.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 3Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With Co-StarROMANCING ON THE SLYThe Oscar winner was married at the time.
- 4Iconic Hawaii Landmark Collapses After 500 YearsGOING, GOING... GONEThe structure first formed as waves carved through ancient lava flows.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 5New Bodycam Footage Reveals Moment of Mangione’s ArrestCAUGHT ON CAMERAMangione admitted to killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this summer.
- 6NBA Broadcaster Fired Just Hours Into New JobQUICK EXITSocial media posts surfaced with offensive references to Asian people and women.
- 7Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Fiancé Dies on 34th Birthday‘SOULMATE’“I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said.
- 8‘SNL’ Icon Teams With ‘Mad Men’ Creator for New TV SeriesREADY FOR PRIMETIMEThe big-screen legend is taking on his first scripted live-action TV role nearly 50 years after his small-screen debut.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 9Judge Gives Rick Ross Brutal Reality CheckHUMBLEDThe judge told the rapper, “I have no idea who you are,” as his lawyer tried to expedite his release, citing his fame.
- 10Mayor of French Town Bans Residents From Getting Sick GET WELL SOONCitizens are advised to postpone any oncoming illnesses.
An adopted man got the shock of a lifetime after discovering his biological father is five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. A routine DNA submission to 23andMe sparked a notification matching Michael Goessling, 58, with a half-brother he never knew existed. That discovery led him straight to his birth mother, who connected him with his biological father over the phone. During the call, the father mentioned he was a musician preparing for a tour through the area. “I said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’” Goessling recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.’” Both birth parents were 14 years old when they conceived Michael, and later put him up for adoption. Decades later, the legendary Doobie Brothers frontman admitted he “always carried that guilt with me” over giving up his son, frequently worrying about how his child’s life turned out. Learning that his son enjoyed a wonderful childhood provided immense relief to the yacht rock vocalist. “The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents,” the singer said. The emotional reunion brought another surprise for the 74-year-old musician, who revealed he is “still wrapping my head” around learning he is also a grandfather to Goessling’s two children. The Doobie Brothers won three Grammys for their album Minute by Minute and hit “What a Fool Believes”.
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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.
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Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers. The Romancing the Stone co-stars hooked up while filming the 1984 blockbuster romance, Douglas has revealed in his new book. The 82-year-old Oscar winner’s new memoir, One Helluva Ride, unveiled that he and Turner, 72, kept the affair a secret for more than four decades. He said he was separated from his wife, Diandra Douglas, when it happened on set in Mexico. “The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film,” he wrote. “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, ‘terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie. It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years.” “The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship… Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen…” He added that the relationship continued until Douglas brought their son to Mexico, saying Turner didn’t want to interfere and that he didn’t want to hurt his son, Cameron. Douglas and his wife eventually split in 1995. He went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000 and has two children with her: Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23.
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The iconic Hōlei Sea Arch in Hawaii has collapsed into the ocean after more than half a millennium. Tourists were still taking photos of the landmark in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park last Wednesday, but park authorities said it had disappeared by Sunday night. Pinpointing the exact moment of its collapse is difficult because the area had been closed for three days while Tropical Storm Nolo battered the island state. The structure first formed roughly 550 years ago as waves carved through an ancient flow of lava. Centuries of erosion, worsened by earthquakes, caused its collapse. “Very sad to hear of the loss of the arch,” one person wrote on social media. “It figured in many of our vacation photographs throughout the 1990s. But the natural world is indeed constantly changing.” Another person said: “What a beautiful and special place. We are so sad that it is gone.”
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
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Luigi Mangione’s Arrest Captured on Newly Unsealed Bodycam Video
Luigi Mangione’s capture is seen in newly unsealed video showing police closing in at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s where the killer was finally apprehended. Bodycam footage obtained by CNN follows officers into the Altoona restaurant on Dec. 9, 2024, five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione, 28, then the target of a manhunt, is questioned before being cuffed and taken to the station, where officers search his possessions and recover a firearm from his backpack. Parts of the video were screened in court last winter as Mangione’s lawyers fought to exclude evidence from his trial. A judge later found an initial bag search at McDonald’s unlawful, while allowing prosecutors to use the gun and notebook recovered during the station search. Mangione admitted in August that he killed Thompson while pleading guilty to federal stalking charges. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing Dec. 18. His separate New York murder prosecution is paused while a judge considers his double-jeopardy challenge.
The Portland Trail Blazers fired a new play-by-play broadcaster within hours of hiring him after past racist and misogynistic posts surfaced on X. The team dumped Braiden Bell, 29, after posts from 2012 and 2013 surfaced, when he was about 15. They included comments about “Asian people” and used the terms “s--t” and “wh--s” to refer to women. KGW in Portland reported that one of its journalists spotted the posts and asked the Blazers for comment before the team announced Bell’s firing. “The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments,” the team said in a statement. The posts are in “clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations.” “We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City,” the statement said. One post read, “I’m not racist at all.. But not gonna lie.. Asian people p--- me off! Hahaha #Honest.” Bell wrote it on Dec. 9, 2012. KGW’s report noted it found no offensive posts from Bell as an adult. As of late Thursday night, posts using the language were still on his X account when The Post viewed it.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé, Ken Urker, died at his Louisiana home on Thursday, which was his 34th birthday. A family member found him unresponsive, a source close to the family told People. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office told People that deputies responded to the home around 6:15 p.m. and found Urker “dead upon arrival.” TMZ first reported his death. According to TMZ, Blanchard had sent Urker a “happy birthday” text but received no reply. Urker’s sister, Autumn, confirmed his death during a TikTok livestream Thursday evening. She said his last words to her were “I love you.” Blanchard and Urker first connected while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. He proposed in 2018, and they later separated before rekindling their relationship in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024. In a statement to People, Blanchard called Urker her “soulmate” and said, “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.” She said she believed he died of an overdose but did not know whether it was intentional. “He was not in a good state of mind lately,” Blanchard added.
Eddie Murphy has been a TV star, a movie star, a stand-up legend, and an Emmy winner. But somehow, he’s never starred in a scripted live-action TV series. Until now. Murphy is set to star in The Chairman, a drama series in development at Peacock from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. Weiner is writing, directing, and executive producing the series, with Murphy also on board as an executive producer. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Murphy first became a TV sensation on Saturday Night Live, joining the cast in 1980 at 19. He later created—but did not appear in—the short-lived sitcom The Royal Family and lent his voice to the animated series The PJs. His career has largely unfolded on the big screen with enormous hits such as Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Shrek. He also earned an Oscar nomination for his dramatic turn in Dreamgirls. Now Murphy gets to add another medium to his résumé, with Weiner—one of television’s most acclaimed creators—at the helm.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Rick Ross, 50, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, appeared in court Thursday morning following a Wednesday arrest on domestic violence charges. Judge Mindy Glazer gave Ross a brutal reality check, saying, “I have no idea who you are,” after attorney Bradley Horenstein asked if the rapper’s release could be “expedited,” citing his fame and concerns for his safety in jail. Glazer said Ross would be treated “just like everybody else here.” The rapper was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday on two battery charges. Ross turned himself in after ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip on social media, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross were first publicly linked in August 2025.
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Marmande, a town in rural south-western France, has officially banned residents from getting sick. Mayor Joël Hocquelet’s declaration says it is “forbidden” to be ill within the town’s limits and advises anyone who suspects they may be coming down with something to “take the necessary steps to postpone it to a later date.” But residents don’t need to worry: the absurd new rule isn’t legally enforceable. Instead, it’s meant to call attention to the local hospital, which may face cutbacks due to financial difficulties. Services like cardiology and diabetology could be axed, forcing residents to travel to the next closest hospital, nearly 95 kilometers away. Hocquelet isn’t the first French official to take such a drastic measure. Nine mayors in rural France banned sickness in 2020 and, in 2019, one town even forbade residents from dying on weekends to highlight the region’s shortage of medical professionals.