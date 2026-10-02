Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With Co-Star After 40 Years

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers. The Romancing the Stone co-stars hooked up while filming the 1984 blockbuster romance, Douglas has revealed in his new book. The 82-year-old Oscar winner’s new memoir, One Helluva Ride, unveiled that he and Turner, 72, kept the affair a secret for more than four decades. He said he was separated from his wife, Diandra Douglas, when it happened on set in Mexico. “The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film,” he wrote. “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, ‘terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie. It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years.” “The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship… Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen…” He added that the relationship continued until Douglas brought their son to Mexico, saying Turner didn’t want to interfere and that he didn’t want to hurt his son, Cameron. Douglas and his wife eventually split in 1995. He went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000 and has two children with her: Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23.

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