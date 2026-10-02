Viral Cheesesteak-Hurling Suspect Surrenders to Cops

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Admin’s Crisis-Hit Firm Ditched in $2B Humiliation
DEPORTATION DISASTER
Will Neal 

Reporter

Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.02.26 12:30PM EDT 
A photo illustration of the DHS logo, planes, and money.
A photo illustration of the DHS logo, planes, and money. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has dumped a Trump administration crony after months of corruption allegations over his deal to run its flagship self-deportation scheme. DHS awarded the contract for part two of its Project Homecoming program to Virginia-based firm Response AI Solutions on Wednesday, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The company will take over the scheme from Salus Worldwide Solutions, receiving up to $2.062 billion over the next three years to remove migrants who choose to leave the country rather than face deportation. PunchUp has spent months chronicling Salus, founded by 60-year-old former State Department surgeon William Walters III, including how DHS threw the deal back out for competition after choosing not to exercise the full three years of its contract. That decision followed claims Salus landed the deal through a rigged contracting process and scrutiny over how much of its initial $915 million budget it burned through while delivering questionable results. Salus has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said it landed the work through a process that “was fair, legal, without political interference, and competitive.”

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Read it at PunchUp

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2
Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With Co-Star After 40 Years
ROMANCING ON THE SLY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.26 10:24AM EDT 
Romancing the Stone actors Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas
Romancing the Stone actors Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers. The Romancing the Stone co-stars hooked up while filming the 1984 blockbuster romance, Douglas has revealed in his new book. The 82-year-old Oscar winner’s new memoir, One Helluva Ride, unveiled that he and Turner, 72, kept the affair a secret for more than four decades. He said he was separated from his wife, Diandra Douglas, when it happened on set in Mexico. “The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film,” he wrote. “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, ‘terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie. It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years.” “The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship… Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen…” He added that the relationship continued until Douglas brought their son to Mexico, saying Turner didn’t want to interfere and that he didn’t want to hurt his son, Cameron. Douglas and his wife eventually split in 1995. He went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000 and has two children with her: Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at People

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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

12-Piece ScratchDefense Nonstick Cookware Set
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Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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3
Napoleon’s Secret Code Is Cracked After 200 Years
THE EMPEROR’S NEW CODES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.02.26 12:27PM EDT 
Published 10.02.26 12:20PM EDT 
Napoleon Crossing the Saint-Bernard Pass, 20 May 1800. 1801-1802. Oil on canvas. 232 x 271 cm (91.3 x 106.7 in). Musee de l'Histoire de France, Versailles, France. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)
Corbis via Getty Images

AI has cracked a secret code from Napoleon Bonaparte. His stepson, Eugene, the Viceroy of Italy, sent a letter to General Auguste de Marmont in 1809 with an initial line in French followed by 24 lines of numbers, made-up symbols, and occasional letters. It likely originally came with a key and was sent after the former Emperor of France asked Eugene to send a letter to de Marmont in March that year. “I used GPT–6 Astra to break an unsolved cipher to one of Napoleon’s generals that had gone unread for 217 years. What makes this impressive isn’t actually the codebreaking, but that Astra completed the entire multi-modal workflow in six hours from a single image and goal,” said SentinelOne cybersecurity engineer Carter Church, who used the program to crack the code. De Marmont’s troops were in Dalmatia, largely modern-day Croatia, on the other side of Austria, which was at war with France from April 1809. This meant his forces were cut off from the rest of the French Army. “The Russians are marching against Austria, and the army [of] Friuli today numbers eighty thousand men,” it said. “Add the Dalmatian corps, without counting the reserves being organized everywhere in the rear, and you see that Austria will be attacked at once on every side. She is consequently hastening toward her ruin. When you receive the order to march, you must not allow yourself to be intimidated by a few troops or a gathering of rabble.”

Napoleon's code. Plate from J. Vilcoq, "Le Chiffre sous le Premier Empire," Revue historique des Armées 25(4), 1969, following p. 24. Digitized by Persée.
Carter Church. Digitized by Persée.
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4
Meghan Hawking $148 Advent Calendar ‘Inspired by Her Garden’
AS EVER, EXPENSIVE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 10.02.26 10:40AM EDT 
Meghan promoting her $148 advent calendar.
Meghan promoting her $148 advent calendar. As Ever

Meghan Markle is selling a $148 advent calendar decorated with a picture of the Montecito house she no longer lives in. The limited-edition set includes 24 chocolates, about $6.17 each, made by Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. The countdown numbers on each piece are painted in edible gold in a replica of Meghan’s own handwriting. The duchess said the treats were “thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden.” The box carries a representation of their $14.6 million California home, while the inside says the chocolates are there to “sweeten each day.” It is the latest addition to her As Ever range, along with her tea, candles, jams, bookmarks and wine. Her behind-the-scenes promotion video, filmed in a golf cart with Compartés’ boss, was made in California this summer. She captioned it “Christmas planning in June,” indicating it was all done before she left for the U.K. She and Harry returned to Britain in August with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan's $148 advent calendar.
It was reported that the calendar will contain a “special chocolate finished with Meghan’s own flower sprinkles.” Instagram/ As Ever

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at The Royalist

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This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

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5
Adopted Man Discovers Dad is Triple Grammy-Winning Rock Star
WHAT A FOOL BELIEVES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

An adopted man got the shock of a lifetime after discovering his biological father is five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. A routine DNA submission to 23andMe sparked a notification matching Michael Goessling, 58, with a half-brother he never knew existed. That discovery led him straight to his birth mother, who connected him with his biological father over the phone. During the call, the father mentioned he was a musician preparing for a tour through the area. “I said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’” Goessling recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.’” Both birth parents were 14 years old when they conceived Michael, and later put him up for adoption. Decades later, the legendary Doobie Brothers frontman admitted he “always carried that guilt with me” over giving up his son, frequently worrying about how his child’s life turned out. Learning that his son enjoyed a wonderful childhood provided immense relief to the yacht rock vocalist. “The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents,” the singer said. The emotional reunion brought another surprise for the 74-year-old musician, who revealed he is “still wrapping my head” around learning he is also a grandfather to Goessling’s two children. The Doobie Brothers won three Grammys for their album Minute by Minute and hit “What a Fool Believes”.

Read it at New York Post

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6
2,000 Arrested as High School Protests Turn Violent
CLASSROOMS ON FIRE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 11:15AM EDT 
Students take part in the blockade of Lycee Le Corbusier as part of a nationwide mobilization calling for improved learning conditions and additional resources for schools, in Aubervilliers, Seine-Saint-Denis, France, on October 1, 2026.
Gauthier Bedrignans/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

About 2,000 people have been arrested in France as violent protests about the state of the country’s education rage on. The protests, driven by grievances including teacher shortages, dilapidated buildings, and class sizes, have also forced the closure of 400 schools, which stayed closed Friday. The demonstrations started in the Paris area last month but have become increasingly violent as they spread elsewhere. Justice ⁠Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned those who have committed arson in schools, clashed with police, and torched vehicles as an “active and violent minority” who may not even be students. “We have ​gone from high-school student demonstrations to a public-order disturbance. When people target buses and set schools on fire, it is no longer simply a protest issue,” Darmanin told a French radio station. Around two-thirds of the 2000 people who have been arrested amid the disorder were placed in police custody. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was reportedly told by intelligence agencies during a crisis meeting on Thursday that the protest violence has been orchestrated by hard-left politicians, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI). Louis Boyard, a 26-year-old LFI politician, denied the allegations against the party.

Read it at NBC News

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7

Viral Cheesesteak-Hurling Suspect Surrenders to Cops

BAD TASTE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.26 10:35AM EDT 
A content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it.
A content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it. Security Camera F/Screenshot

A content creator turned himself in on Thursday for an alleged viral cheesesteak assault. The video shows a Wednesday night confrontation at Pat’s King of Steaks, where someone appears to throw a cheesesteak at an employee identified as general manager Tom Francano. The investigation remains ongoing as police said they’re reviewing the video. The creator claimed in the video that he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it. The content creator’s identity hasn’t been disclosed, but the owner of the South Philadelphia restaurant is confident justice will be served and is considering banning cameras at the famous restaurant. “They’re going to get this guy… Because that’s an assault,” the owner Rita Marie Oliveri said. Founded in 1930, the restaurant has been operating for nearly 97 years, and it’s received an outpouring of support from its community after the incident. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People were coming and saying how sorry they were that somebody would do that to us,” Oliveri said. Even the restaurant’s rival, Geno’s Steaks, has stood with them in solidarity despite the well-known competition. “That’s somebody’s grandfather. They don’t deserve that,” said Anthony Rossi of Geno’s Steaks.

Read it at ABC7 Eyewitness News

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8
Iconic Hawaii Landmark Collapses After 500 Years
GOING, GOING... GONE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.26 8:27AM EDT 
Published 10.02.26 8:26AM EDT 
Sea arch in the Volcanoes National Park, Big Island, Hawaii
CrisRG/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The iconic Hōlei Sea Arch in Hawaii has collapsed into the ocean after more than half a millennium. Tourists were still taking photos of the landmark in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park last Wednesday, but park authorities said it had disappeared by Sunday night. Pinpointing the exact moment of its collapse is difficult because the area had been closed for three days while Tropical Storm Nolo battered the island state. The structure first formed roughly 550 years ago as waves carved through an ancient flow of lava. Centuries of erosion, worsened by earthquakes, caused its collapse. “Very sad to hear of the loss of the arch,” one person wrote on social media. “It figured in many of our vacation photographs throughout the 1990s. But the natural world is indeed constantly changing.” Another person said: “What a beautiful and special place. We are so sad that it is gone.”

Read it at New York Post

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Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
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TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

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9
Country Launches Government-Run Dating App
STATE-SPONSORED SWIPES
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.26 10:29AM EDT 
24 October 2024, Lower Saxony, Hanover: ILLUSTRATION - A woman holds a smartphone on which the dating apps Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid and Hinge are displayed.
24 October 2024, Lower Saxony, Hanover: ILLUSTRATION - A woman holds a smartphone on which the dating apps Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid and Hinge are displayed. Photo: Alicia Windzio/dpa (Photo by Alicia Windzio/picture alliance via Getty Images) Alicia Windzio/picture alliance via Getty Images

Singapore’s struggling singles are getting some government help. The city-state rolled out a new dating app, called FirstDate, to match lonely public servants with one potential love interest at a time. After receiving their algorithmically selected match, users can try government-provided “Date Quests” to break the ice and potentially qualify for vouchers. Luckily, the program is HR-approved: officials told Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times that love-seekers will not be matched with colleagues from the same agency. The service, which is open to government employees aged 21 to 35, was developed by the Singaporean government’s technology agency as a “different approach to dating” and an antidote to “swipe fatigue.” The project aims to combat the country’s dwindling birth rates, which dropped to a record low of 0.87 children per woman in 2025—well below the population replacement level of 2.1.

Read it at The Washington Post

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10
Luigi Mangione’s Arrest Captured on Newly Unsealed Bodycam Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 10:04AM EDT 

Luigi Mangione’s capture is seen in newly unsealed video showing police closing in at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s where the killer was finally apprehended. Bodycam footage obtained by CNN follows officers into the Altoona restaurant on Dec. 9, 2024, five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione, 28, then the target of a manhunt, is questioned before being cuffed and taken to the station, where officers search his possessions and recover a firearm from his backpack. Parts of the video were screened in court last winter as Mangione’s lawyers fought to exclude evidence from his trial. A judge later found an initial bag search at McDonald’s unlawful, while allowing prosecutors to use the gun and notebook recovered during the station search. Mangione admitted in August that he killed Thompson while pleading guilty to federal stalking charges. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing Dec. 18. His separate New York murder prosecution is paused while a judge considers his double-jeopardy challenge.

Read it at CNN

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