Madeleine McCann Investigators Will Scour New Location: Report
STILL SEARCHING
Authorities searching for Madeleine McCann are set to launch a major new operation at a reservoir that was previously visited by a suspect in her disappearance, reports say. The new searches will begin at the Arade dam and reservoir on Tuesday, according to Sky News, around 30 miles from where the British toddler went missing in Portugal in 2007. Media reports suggest that the development has come at the request of German police, who said in 2020 that they believed McCann was dead and that Cristian Brueckner was most likely responsible. Brueckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old American woman, allegedly visited the reservoir in the past. Divers will search the waters of the reservoir while digs will take place in the surrounding woodlands, the Telegraph reports.