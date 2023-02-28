Cop Fired for Sex Romps Files Suit Claiming She Was ‘Groomed’
‘SEXUAL EXPLOITATION’
The Tennessee cop fired over claims she had sex with several police coworkers is firing back that she was “sexually groomed” by the predatory environment of the La Vergne Police Department. Maegan Hall, 26, has filed a federal lawsuit that claims she felt trapped and taken advantage of as she faced a rocky marriage at home, leading her to succumb to sexual pressure. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators,” the lawsuit states. “In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation.” The lawsuit goes on to accuse cops of “sharing tips on the best ways to manipulate and exploit her.” She also claims she attempted to kill herself to “escape” the sordid environment. In the wake of Hall’s firing, several others have been fired and suspended for their roles in making the police department a routine resort for sexcapades. That includes Sgt. Lewis Powell, who Hall claims positioned himself as a mentor before escalating their relationship to become sexual. Powell threatened to kill himself if Hall ended things, the lawsuit says. Also fired was police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis, who the lawsuit claims “encouraged this behavior and shared in the pornography and sexual fantasy of mutually abusing Ms. Hall.” Hall is seeking damages for lost wages, medical expenses, mental suffering, emotional distress and “reputational harm.”