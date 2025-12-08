MAGA Goes Feral After Tucker Carlson Buys New Home in Qatar

MAGA mouthpiece Tucker Carlson has ignited a meltdown after revealing he said he has purchased property in Qatar.

Broadcaster and Trump loyalist Carlson appeared at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, where he interviewed Qatar Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and made his real estate revelation.

“I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say, which you already know, I have never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson told the prime minister. “I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar.”

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (right) answers questions from Tucker Carlson. Anadolu/Getty Images

He added, “I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be.”

Qatar is also the country involved in gifting President Trump a luxury plane that raised a series of ethics questions.

The news of Carlson’s property purchase sent some key MAGA names into a serious flap.

Ted Cruz posts about Tucker Carlson on X. X

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, 54, who had posted that Carlson was #QatarFirst when his appearance at the forum was announced, doubled down.

Cruz posted a bizarre AI photo showing Carlson’s head on the body of a person with their legs spread and lifted, and their hands in a prayer position.

The original picture was of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which was taken last week. He had his legs crossed awkwardly, in what the New York Post called a ‘testicle-crushing’ pose. Newsom’s own office had already mocked the pose on their own X account.

Cruz’s NSFW version added the caption “Live footage of @TuckerCarlson interviewing the Prime Minister of Qatar.”

Cruz then made another post, which shared footage of Carlson interviewing Al Thani, which read, “I thought fellatio was illegal in Qatar?”

Carlson and Cruz have brutally clashed all year, including after Carlson hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his podcast. Cruz called out fellow Republicans who were not speaking out about the guest, saying Carlson had “spread a poison that is profoundly dangerous.”

As the MAGA civil war continued, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Cruz.

Ted Cruz slammed Carlson’s Qatar move. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Canadian born Zionist Texas Senator Ted Cruz has lost his mind over Tucker Carlson,” Greene posted on X.

“You would think a United States Senator would be gravely concerned about affordability for Americans, the looming healthcare crisis, and actually passing appropriations with another government funding deadline coming at the end of January. But instead he’s gone mad with Tucker living rent free in his head.”

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who has also spent the year clashing with Carlson online, was quick to post about the purchase.

Loomer has been calling the broadcaster “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he has been “promoting Islam extensively and has been downplaying the threat of Islamic terrorism and mass Islamic immigration in the West.”

“Tucker isn’t fooling anyone,” she claimed on her X account, along with a string of accusations. “He’s just upset more people have caught on,” she wrote, stating she wanted the real estate documents to be made public.

Carlson during the 'Newsmaker Interview' session held as part of the Doha Forum 2025. Anadolu/Getty Images

Carlson reacted to the criticism of his appearance at the forum in an interview with Doha News, where he stated, “I like it here a lot. I’m an American. I can go wherever I want and speak to anyone I want to, because I’m a free man. That’s the promise of my country. And some are seeking to change that and to put our population into mental bondage. And I’m not participating in that.”

He did not clarify which groups he claims are enforcing the “mental bondage.”

“I have a right to say what I think,” Carlson said. “I’m an American citizen, period.”

Other guests at the Doha Forum included Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, and Donald Trump Jr, who posted video from the event.

Neil Patel, co-founder of Carlson’s Daily Caller network, posted a photo from the forum of himself, Carlson, and the president’s son. He tagged Loomer, Cruz, and another Carlson critic, broadcaster Mark Levin, with the caption, “Greetings from the bloodthirsty, terror-supporting slave state of Qatar.”