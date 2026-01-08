MAGA Host Makes Deranged Claim About Woman Killed by ICE

MAGA podcaster Steve Gruber accused the 37-year-old mother killed on Wednesday by an ICE agent of “leading an insurrection” during an off-the-rails rant Thursday morning.

The 60-year-old conservative host justified the killing of Renee Nicole Good by implying she was on the front lines of an angry mob while speaking on the Real America’s Voice show American Sunrise.

“She was leading an insurrection!” said Gruber next to footage of an ICE agent shooting Good in her Honda SUV at a small protest on a spacious Minneapolis street. “They were swarming ICE all over that day, trying to interfere!”

Widow and mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

An ICE agent fired multiple shots at Good’s head through her windshield and driver’s side window on Wednesday. President Trump, administration officials, Republican politicians, and MAGA media personalities have attempted to label Good a “rioter” and “domestic terrorist” who was trying to run over the agent who killed her.

However, footage of the killing shows Good attempting to drive away from the scene before she was shot, and the ICE agent stepping out of the way of the vehicle as he fired shots.

Gruber also blamed Good for her own death for not getting out of the car when an ICE agent began wrestling with her driver’s side door handle. He boasted that when he gets pulled over for speeding, he happily rolls down his window and says, “Hello officer, how can I help you?” The hosts of American Sunrise chimed in with a chorus of “Yes!” and “Thank you!”

Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the agent, “fearing for his life” killed a woman during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Before characterizing Good as an insurrectionist leader, Gruber fantasized about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz facing the brunt of the U.S. military in the three-and-a-half-minute segment.

He voiced his outrage that Walz issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard at a Wednesday press conference after the killing. The 61-year-old Minnesota governor said soldiers would be ready to be deployed “if necessary,” but encouraged “peaceful resistance” from Minnesotans.

Gruber took Walz’s statement as a threat to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard against federal troops, and dreamed of an outlandish scenario in which Walz squares off against the U.S. military in combat.

Gruber fantasized about Tim Walz squaring off in armed combat against the U.S. military. Anadolu/Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Tim Walz—by the way, a former National Guardsman—think about this: He comes under the universal code of military justice. He could be recalled to duty. If the National Guard is called out to protect Minnesota, he could be on the front lines! Wouldn’t that be a nice little turn of play," Gruber mused.

“Put him on the front lines and say, ‘Which side are you on, governor?’" Gruber added with a sneer. “To me, it is seditious. It is treasonous. It is traitorous.”

His outraged rant to American Sunrise hosts Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, and Terrance Bates comes just two days after a strikingly different tone on the show.