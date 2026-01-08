Fox News Host Slammed Over Comments About Mom Killed by ICE

Fox News host Jesse Watters has been blasted as “heartless” and a “psychopath” for mocking a woman who was shot dead by an ICE agent.

Watters, 47, was on air Wednesday after the victim was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

Discussing the Minneapolis shooting on Jesse Watters Primetime, the host said: “The woman who lost her life was a self-proclaimed poet from Colorado with pronouns in her bio.”

A notice reading “RIP Renee, murdered by ICE” is seen next to a memorial for Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“The Daily Mail says she leaves behind a lesbian partner and a child from a previous marriage. She was a disruptor, though she considered herself a legal observer, but there’s no evidence she had a law degree,” he said.

Watters’ remarks immediately sparked a backlash. California state Sen. Scott Wiener wrote on X: “In the pantheon of psychopaths, Jesse Watters is an apex predator.”

California state Sen. Scott Wiener did not mince his words. X

Comic and actor Patton Oswalt said, “Pronouns in her bio? A POET?!?!! Why didn’t that brave ICE agent empty his full clip?”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan described the host as “heartless, cruel, shameless, dishonest, bigoted.” Other commenters said Watters was “scum” and “subhuman.”

Stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt found some black humor in Watters’ rant. X

Good was shot dead during a confrontation involving ICE agents and demonstrators on a residential street. Video from the scene shows an agent shouting for her to get out of the “f---ing car” before another agent fired three times into her Honda SUV as it moved forward.

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and other White House officials have blamed Good, with the Department of Homeland Security describing the episode as “domestic terrorism” and claiming she tried to run agents over—an account disputed by eyewitnesses and by the available footage.

The aftermath of the shooting in which Renee Good was shot and killed by a federal officer. Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded by telling ICE to “get the f--- out” of the city.

Good was identified by her mother, Donna Ganger. She was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at age 36. His father said he plans to take in Good’s son.

Watters (C) was significantly more respectful about the gun killing of Charlie Kirk, and attended a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for the slain right-wing political activist in October. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The controversy has fueled scrutiny of the agency’s tactics. CNN analyst John Miller said the shooting appeared to conflict with DHS guidance on firing at moving vehicles.

Watters has faced backlash before for punching down in viral segments, including mockery aimed at stressed young adults last August.