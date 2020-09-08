CHEAT SHEET
Wildfire Wipes Out Washington State Town of Malden
Eighty percent of the buildings in the small Washington state town of Malden have been burned to the ground by a wind-whipped wildfire. “The entire town is gone. Everything from here to Pine City is gone. The scariest time of my life,” Larry Frick, one of the lucky few who still has a home, texted his brother on Sunday, according to KXLY. Even the post office in the rural community of about 300 people was incinerated, KREM reported. Three fires erupted in Whitman County at about the same time and spread quickly because of the dry conditions.