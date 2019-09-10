CHEAT SHEET
BIZARRE
Man Accused of Breaking Into Taylor Swift’s House Arrested for Doing ‘Doughnuts’ on Trump Golf Course
The man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach home two weeks ago has now been charged for allegedly “doing doughnuts” on Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The bizarre crime spree was allegedly carried out by 26-year-old Richard J. McEwan of New Jersey. Authorities say the incident at Trump’s golf course happened shortly after McEwan was released from police custody for allegedly scaling a wall and breaking into Swift’s home. When police found McEwan standing inside the foyer of the home on Aug. 30, he was not wearing any shoes and reportedly told officers he had taken them off at the door because he was taught it is polite to remove your shoes when you’re a guest in someone’s home. McEwan was charged with breaking and entering and trespassing, and released on Sept. 3—later that same day, he allegedly went to Trump’s New Jersey golf course and drove his car in circles on the grass. McEwan allegedly returned several days later and drove on the president’s golf course again, all together causing at least $17,000 in damage, before being arrested again on Monday at his home in Milford, New Jersey.