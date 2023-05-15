Man Arrested After Allegedly Groping College Students
BUSTED
A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple dorm rooms and groping women at Pacific Lutheran University in Washington, according to police. The arrest was announced Sunday after the college said its safety team had received “two separate calls from two students who reported having been sexually assaulted in South Hall by the same unknown assailant.” The first woman woke up in the early hours and saw someone in her room watching her and her roommate as they slept, the Pierce County sheriff told CBS News. He grabbed her and eventually fled after the woman hit back and screamed at him to leave. Later, as the roommates went to get breakfast, they heard screaming and saw the same man fleeing the dorm. The two women chased after him—the sheriff’s office said the man hit one of the women with a shoe so she pepper sprayed him. They were also able to snap a picture of the man that was shared in media reports, prompting tips from the public which led to his arrest. The suspect, who hasn’t been named, now faces charges of burglary and assault.