Man Arrested in NYC Hit-and-Run That Killed ‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes

Read it at People
The man who killed 65-year-old actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run accident in early June has been arrested, police said Friday. The New York City Police Department charged 26-year-old Brian Boyd with “failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death,” People magazine reports. The Gone Girl star was heading to a dinner party from her home on the Upper West Side when she was struck and killed by a motorcycle or scooter on a crosswalk. She died on June 14 at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the crash.