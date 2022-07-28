Man Charged With Stalking After Allegedly Shouting Threats at Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s House
‘DANGEROUS ACTIONS’
A man has been charged with felony stalking after allegedly shouting threats and obscenities outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). Brett Forsell, 49, from Seattle, was detained on July 9 on suspicion of a hate crime after his alleged tirade at the house belonging to Jayapal, the first Indian American woman elected to the House of Representatives. Forsell was released when prosecutors found they didn’t have enough evidence for a hate crime charge, but he was charged with stalking on Wednesday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Forsell was armed with a deadly weapon at the time of the arrest. In a statement, Rep. Jayapal said she was grateful to the prosecutors’ office for “holding this man accountable for his dangerous actions.”