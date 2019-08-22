CHEAT SHEET
NIGHTMARE
Man Crushed to Death by Plunging Elevator in New York Luxury Rental Building
A man was crushed to death after an elevator in a Manhattan luxury rental building suddenly dropped towards the basement on Thursday, The New York Post reports. New York City Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony Arpaia told reporters the victim was exiting an elevator at the Manhattan Promenade at around 8:30 a.m. when it suddenly fell, causing him to become “stuck” between the elevator car and shaft wall between the first floor and basement. The man, who is reportedly a 30-year-old building resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the city medical examiner.
Five others were trapped in the elevator while it fell, and one person got out before the malfunction occurred. The five in the elevator car were safely rescued from the basement. “The FDNY had to work really hard to get the car moved,” Arpaia told reporters. The Department of Buildings said inspectors were on the site looking into the incident.