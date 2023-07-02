Dad of Five Plunges 150 Feet to His Death on Oregon Hike
TRAGIC
A 40-year-old man died after falling up to 150 feet off a trail in Oregon while on a hike with his wife and five children Saturday, authorities said. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the hiker “slid down a steep hill and then fell off a cliff,” estimating the plunge to have been 100 to 150 feet. The family had made it about half a mile up the trail at Multnomah Falls, a popular site just east of Portland, when the father either stumbled or slipped, the sheriff’s office said, prompting the fall. His family were unable to see where he’d landed. Deputies and first responders with the Corbett Fire District found him roughly 45 minutes later, the agencies said on social media. “The first big holiday weekend,” Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said, according to KATU. “That’s not the way we want to start our season.” A hiker previously fell to her death at Multnomah Falls in Aug. 2022.