Man Who Died After Being Tasered by Cops Warned of ‘Heart Problems’: Bodycam
‘RELAX, MAN’
A North Carolina man who died after police officers repeatedly deployed stun guns on him told the officers that he had heart issues in the midst of the arrest, newly released body and dashboard camera video shows. The Raleigh Police Department, which released the footage on Friday, has placed six police officers on administrative leave as it investigates the death of Darryl Tyree Williams. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has launched its own separate probe into the matter. The roughly 12-minute edited compilation video of the 32-year-old Williams’ Jan. 17 arrest was viewed by his family on Thursday, police said. The footage corroborates an earlier police report that stated Williams told the officers, “I have heart problems,” after being Tased twice. The officers then stunned him again, the video shows. Someone then can be heard telling him, “Relax man, relax. Chill out.”