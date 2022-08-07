Man Who Killed Two at Child’s Birthday Party Gets Life in Prison
BEHIND BARS
A California man who shot and killed two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party and then evaded authorities for 32 years has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors say. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted of getting into an argument with the men, one of whom was the birthday girl’s father, over getting more beer for the party in 1987. When he became insulted by something one of the men said, he left the party in a huff only to return with a handgun, which he used to kill the men and shoot two others on his way out, according to court documents. He then fled to Mexico and successfully avoided getting caught for more than 30 years, eventually being arrested in 2019. “I’ve been waiting so long for this day. It’s sad to say it doesn’t change anything. I hope Mr. Solorio gets a glimpse of what we went through, knowing that he has his family but can’t see them,” said the woman who lost her father at her own birthday party back in 1987.