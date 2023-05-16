CHEAT SHEET
    Bat-Wielding Man Who Attacked Dem Rep's Office Refuses to Appear in Court

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    City of Fairfax Police

    The man who allegedly stormed the office of Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat and hospitalized two of his staffers refused to appear in court Tuesday—forcing the judge to instead arraign him over a video call while he cowered under a blanket in his cell, according to the Martinsville Bulletin. In addition to several charges relating to his assault of the staffers, the 49-year-old man, Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, now faces hate crime charges for chasing a woman and damaging her car, the Bulletin reported. In that encounter, Pham allegedly approached the woman’s car and asked if she was white before bringing a baseball bat down on her windshield. Pham reportedly has a history of mental illness, but what exactly drove him to seek out Connolly’s office remains unclear.

