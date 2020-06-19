Man Who Yelled at Black Teen in Wealthy Florida Neighborhood is Immigration Official
A man who was recorded yelling at a Black teen in a wealthy Wellington, Florida neighborhood has been identified as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services analyst. Lee Jeffers yelled at 15-year-old Breonna Nelson-Hicks and two other teens, saying, “You don’t belong in this development,” and, “You do not deserve to be in here.” Nelson had been driving a golf cart with two other girls and two boys when Jeffers allegedly began closely following the group, nearly hitting them in their cart. The boys left, but the girls continued on toward Nelson-Hicks’ home when they were confronted by Jeffers at his driveway. Jeffers and Nelson-Hicks live on the same road. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson said they are investigating the incident and will consider “what action, if any, may be appropriate for the agency to take.”