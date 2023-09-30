Man, Woman, and a Dog Shot Dead Near Manhattan Park

CHEAT SHEET
A man and woman were reportedly shot dead alongside their dog on Friday evening as they were taking a stroll in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in the north of Manhattan. According to the New York Post, the 42-year-old male victim was shot in the shoulder and face, while the 57-year-old woman was hit in the neck and head. It wasn’t immediately clear what, if anything, motivated the attack. As of Friday night, the shooter was said to still be on the loose.