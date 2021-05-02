Manchester United Fans Storm Field to Protest Team’s Bid to Join Breakaway Soccer League
‘EMBARRASSED AND ANGRY’
On Sunday, hundreds of Manchester United fans took to the soccer pitch at the team’s Old Trafford stadium to protest Manchester United’s recent attempt to join the European Super League, delaying the team’s game against Liverpool. Manchester United was one of six English teams initially listed as joining the breakaway league, an announcement that elicited dramatic backlash from fans and government officials earlier this month before plans for the “Super League” ultimately collapsed. “We are disgusted, embarrassed and angry,” the Manchester United Supporters Trust had said of the planned new league, at an emergency meeting held Friday. “Once again this clearly demonstrates that the club’s owners are only interested in maximizing their own profits.” Manchester United is owned by the U.S.-based Glazer family, which also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed,” the Premier League wrote in a statement. “This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.”