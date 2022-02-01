Manchester United Striker Arrested for Suspected Rape, Threats to Kill
TROUBLING
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill, according to the U.K. news outlets. Greenwood was initially detained on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after a woman posted photos and videos alleging the 20-year-old soccer star raped her. Police in Greater Manchester have been granted an extension to hold Greenwood for questioning until Wednesday unless charges are filed. The team has suspended Greenwood from playing and multiple brands have withdrawn their support, including Nike. “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood,” it told The Guardian. “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.” The popular video game FIFA 22 also removed Greenwood as a player in a software update Tuesday.