Marco Rubio Comments on Those Trump VP Rumors
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Thursday he would be “honored” to serve as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. The Florida Republican’s rising cache within Trumpworld garnered headlines earlier this week, with his name floated as one of a few names on the former president’s vice presidential short list. Rubio, however, clarified in an interview with NBC News that he has no direct contact with Trump’s campaign—or the man himself. “I think anybody who would be offered that should be honored, but I’ve never spoken to anybody in the Trump world about it,” Rubio told the network, which confirmed no candidates had been contacted by the campaign just yet. A number of other names have been flagged as potential running mates for Trump, including including Tennessee’s Bill Hagerty, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). “Anybody who would be offered the chance to serve their country as vice president should consider that to be an honor,” Rubio told NBC. “I mean, that’s why I’m in public service.” He added that if he gets a call from the Trump campaign, “I’ll let you know.” Despite an acrimonious past with Trump, Rubio endorsed him for president in a post on X in January, claiming, “I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created.”