Bartiromo Goes Bug-Eyed as Trump Admits Midterm Threat

Baffled Fox News host Maria Bartiromo was forced to repeat a question after a rambling Donald Trump ignored her concerns about the domestic impact of the Iran war.

“The blockade in the Strait, the opening up capacity in the United States, is this going to be enough to lower the price of oil and gas, sir?” Bartiromo asked on Sunday Morning Futures‘ call-in exclusive with the POTUS.

Trump, 79, first theorized: “Well, it’s going to be—eventually it’s going to be lowered. No, it might not happen initially, but it’s going to—it’s going to go down when this is all over.”

Asked twice whether oil and gas prices would go down by midterms, Trump told Bartiromo there was a chance they might rise. Fox News

The president then went on a disjointed and confusing ramble about prior high points of the stock market. Outlining his reasoning for war, Trump reminisced: “And I said to myself, ‘Oh, here we go, I got it. I got to stop this country from having a nuclear weapon.’

“You want to see a stock market go down, let a couple of nuclear bombs be dropped on us or, frankly, any place else, and then you’ll see a stock market that goes down. So the stock market has not gone down very much at all. It’s gone down a little bit, much less than I thought.”

Despite rising prices at home and preparations for major shortages, he then celebrated: “And the—frankly, the gas hasn’t gone up as much as I thought.”

At points it seemed that Trump may have forgotten Bartiromo was on the other end of the phone as he jumped between topics. Fox News

Saying that “even if it did” rise further, he needed to stop “maniac” former Supreme Leader Khamenei from having a nuclear weapon, Trump concluded: “So I just have the greatest economy ever.”

Bartiromo looked wide-eyed in turn as her guest rambled further, before eventually asking again: “So do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections?”

Trump’s crystal ball seemed murky as he admitted that gas prices could be even higher by November’s midterms. “I hope so. I mean, I think so,” he began.

The president continued: “It could be, it could be the same, or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same. I think this won’t be that much longer. They’re wiped out. They’re wiped out.”

Trump and the GOP's midterm odds don't look good if he can't lower prices, with his war having caused a major MAGA rift. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump’s war with Iran is continuing despite his repeated claims that he’s already won, with the Strait of Hormuz still under Iranian control.