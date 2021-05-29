Marilyn Manson Raped Ex-Girlfriend, Forced Her to Watch Violent Home Video of Himself: Lawsuit
MOUNTING ALLEGATIONS
A woman is suing Marilyn Manson, alleging he raped her, TMZ reports. The woman, who filed the suit under “Jane Doe,” claimed that she had been dating the singer, legal name Brian Warner, in 2011 and that their romantic relationship had suddenly gone awry. She said Manson raped her and forced her to watched a homemade movie containing sex and humiliation, according to the lawsuit. The film was shot in 1996 and depicted Manson tying a female fan to a chair and coercing her into drinking one of his band member’s urine as well as hitting her with a gun, Doe said in the lawsuit. She added that she was scared for her own safety after she watched the video. The lawsuit also alleges that Manson had raped Doe when she returned his house key, and then he threatened to kill her. Another lawsuit has been filed against Manson for sexual assault by his ex-assistant Esme Bianco. The singer has denied the allegations against him but has not yet commented on Doe’s lawsuit. A source close to Manson told TMZ that the homemade snuff film was scripted and meant for a creative project, though it was never released.