MTG Backtracks on Releasing Jan. 6 Tapes: ‘Groups Dox These People’
‘ENDANGER MANY AMERICANS’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has previously called for the public release of Jan. 6 footage so “everyone knows what did and didn’t happen,” seems to have done a complete one-eighty. In an interview with right-wing channel Real America’s Voice, the congresswoman claimed the release would “put the security of the Capitol at risk” and “endanger many Americans.” “These people are truly being persecuted,” Greene said. “Some of these people on Jan. 6 did commit violence, they did break the law, of course they have been charged and prosecuted, but there’s a lot of people who have been targeted simply because they walked through the capitol on Jan. 6.” The far-right lawmaker expressed concerns over leftist groups reviewing the videos for “hours and hours” and using facial-recognition software to “dox these people and hand them over to the FBI and the Department of Justice.” Her comments come after she promised “unfettered access” of insurrection footage to three outlets. Just the News recently announced a TV partnership with Real America’s Voice, and the media brand’s founder John Solomon, named as one of the recipients of the Jan. 6 videos, co-hosted the interview featuring Greene.