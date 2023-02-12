MTG Brags About Cursing at Military Officials During Chinese Spy Balloon Briefing
‘BUNCH OF BOAR SH*T!’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has no regrets about screaming at Biden administration officials last week during a briefing over the Chinese spy balloon, bragging on Saturday that she personally chewed out military officials for how they handled the situation. “You sat by and allowed this Chinese spy balloon that could’ve contained a bioweapon like COVID. It could’ve contained a nuclear bomb. An EMP attack, or hypersonic missiles,” the congresswoman, who has struggled on her image rehab tour, recalled to a rapt audience at a fundraiser in Idaho. “I said, ‘That is the biggest bunch of bullshit,’” she boasted in video posted to Twitter—although the word sounded more like “boar shit.” An anonymous lawmaker told The Hill on Thursday that Greene acted “irrational” in the briefing, “just screaming and yelling.” However, Greene appears to have a different interpretation: “I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” she told The Hill. “I tore ’em to pieces.”