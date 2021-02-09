Mary Wilson, Co-Founder of Legendary Motown Group The Supremes, Dies Suddenly at 76
TRAILBLAZER
Mary Wilson, co-founder of legendary Motown group The Supremes, has died suddenly at the age of 76, her publicist Jay Schwartz has confirmed. According to Schwartz, the singer passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada, but the cause of death is not known. Just two days ago, Wilson uploaded a video to YouTube to mark Black History Month and announce that she would soon be releasing new solo material. The Supremes were the biggest Motown act of the 1960s, scoring 12 No. 1 singles in the United States. After the group broke up in 1977, Wilson became a New York Times bestselling author in 1986 with the release of her autobiography, and more recently, in 2019, she took part in Dancing With the Stars. The founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, said in a statement: “Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.”