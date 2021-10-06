Man Slays Pharmacist Brother for ‘Killing People’ With COVID Vax: Cops
MAX ANTI-VAX
A Maryland man allegedly murdered his brother and sister-in-law because the brother, a pharmacist, was “killing people with the COVID shot,” as he allegedly told one person. Howard County police say Jeffrey Burnham, 46, shot and killed Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, last week. Burnham allegedly gave a paranoid warning to his mother, Evelyn, before the attack, saying, “Brian knows something.” She had called local police because of her son’s paranoid ravings, according to charging documents. Burnham is charged in an another stabbing in Allegany County that took the life of a childhood friend of his mother, Rebecca Reynolds, 83. He allegedly stole Reynolds’ car and drove it to Robinette’s house. Burnham was taken into custody in West Virginia, where he allegedly told a firefighter he had been “forced to kill three people.” He is being held without bond at Allegany County Detention Center.