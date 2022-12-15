Outgoing Massachusetts Guv Lands NCAA Gig
Outgoing Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a former Harvard basketball player with no professional experience in sports, has been appointed the next National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) president. Despite consistently polling as one of the most popular Republican leaders, Baker announced last year that he would not seek a third term in office once his current term expires on Jan. 5. Democrat Maura Healey, a former state attorney general who also happens to be an ex-college basketball player, won the race to replace him in the November midterm elections. “I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day,” Baker said in a statement released by the NCAA.