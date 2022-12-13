CHEAT SHEET
Massive Fire Engulfs NYPD Evidence Warehouse
A three-alarm fire on Tuesday morning ravaged a Brooklyn warehouse owned by the NYPD and known for housing one of the department’s evidence impounds. The fire is believed to have ignited at a warehouse on Columbia Street in Red Hook. That complex contains one of five storage units in which the NYPD keeps crime scene evidence, confiscated vehicles or evidence too large to fit in other storage areas. The area is also used to house thousands of NYPD vehicles on a connecting pier when they’re not in use. Thirty-three fire units are on the scene, with some 140 firefighters battling the flames, according to ABC 7.
This is a developing story.