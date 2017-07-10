Massive Fire Strikes London’s Camden Market

At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were sent to battle a major fire at London’s Camden Lock Market late Sunday night. The city’s fire department urged residents to “avoid the area,” saying the first three floors of a building inside the market were on fire. Witnesses described a rapidly spreading fire that appeared to threaten surrounding roads and buildings. “We called the police to close the street to the traffic because it was very dangerous, the fire was flying through the air to the surrounding areas,” witness Joan Ribes was quoted telling British media. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but more than 1,000 shops operate in the market, a popular tourist hotspot. Authorities said the fire broke out around midnight, and the cause is unknown. The fire comes as the city continues to mourn at least 80 people killed last month when a blaze tore through a 24-story apartment building.
