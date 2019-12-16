Massive Roman Shipwreck Discovered in Mediterranean

Researchers from the University of Patras have discovered a 110-foot-long shipwreck in the eastern Mediterranean, the largest ever for the area and the fourth largest in the sea’s history. This ship, dated between 100 BCE and 100 CE, was transporting a cargo of 6,000 amphorae likely filled with wine and olive oil. It was found off the coast of the Greek island Kefalonia. Shipwrecks from this period are generally hard to find with sonar. CNN reports the wreck was found with new image-processing techniques and that scholars are seeking investors to preserve the find as a scuba-diving park.