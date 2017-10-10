Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 Harvey Weinstein Story

Earlier this week, actor Matt Damon was named as allegedly having helped bury a story about Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment. In 2004, he reportedly called (at the behest of Weinstein) then-Times reporter Sharon Waxman to speak positively about Fabrizio Lombardo, who was thought to be responsible for setting Weinstein up with women. In an interview with Deadline on Tuesday, however, Damon said that he had not properly understood the nature of the call, and that he had not been aware of Weinstein’s behavior towards women nor Lombardo’s part in it. “Harvey said, you worked with him. Can you tell her that he was a professional and you had a good experience, and that was it,” Damon recalled. “I didn’t mind doing it, because that was all true.” As to his feelings on the bevy of accusations against Weinstein, the star actor said, “This kind of stuff can’t happen. This morning, I just feel absolutely sick to my stomach.”
